Man Falls from Wall in Auburn, Dies

Auburn police are investigating the death of a man who apparently fell from a wall.

Today at about 10AM, police were told of a man who was found near the 100 block of West Magnolia Avenue downtown. The caller said the man appeared to be dead.

Further investigation revealed that the victim was a 36-year-old man from Georgia. Auburn Police Detectives were notified, and a subsequent discovery of video footage revealed that the man had fallen from a wall.

The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Auburn Police Department.