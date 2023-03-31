Two Alabama Nation Guardsmen Hurt in Troy Wreck

by Alabama News Network Staff

Two Alabama National Guardsmen were injured in an accident involving their military vehicle in Troy.

The Alabama National Guard says their military vehicle turned over on U.S. Highway 231 in Troy at about 9:20AM today. Their names haven’t been released.

Both soldiers were taken to nearby hospitals. One was reported to be in critical condition.

The accident happened while the Soldiers were traveling via convoy to a training event. The cause of the accident is under investigation.