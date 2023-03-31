WAKA 8 Sports Analysis: Final Four with No SEC Teams or “Blue Bloods”

by Alabama News Network Staff

It’s almost time for the Final Four to hit the court in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, but this year’s teams are a bit different than what we’re used to seeing.

There are no SEC teams. and none of the so-called Blue Bloods who are favorites year after year.

Your Final Four matchups are San Diego State versus Florida Atlantic, and UConn versus Miami.

The first, second and third seeds, including Alabama, were all knocked out.

We asked WAKA 8 Sports Analyst John Longshore about this lineup, and whether Bama and Auburn fans have anyone to root for.

Watch the video for his analysis.

The Final Four and the National Championship Game are all being played in Houston, and you can see the action live, only on WAKA 8.

Saturday, Final Four coverage begins at 2PM and will last until around 10PM.

The Championship game is Monday night, with live coverage beginning at 7:30PM and running until at least 10:35PM.