What’s Happening: March 31-April 2

by Alabama News Network Staff

From Easter eggs to crawfish, there’s plenty to eat and a whole lot more to do in the River Region this weekend!

Besides Easter egg hunts happening in several locations and a crawfish boil in Autaugaville, there’s also the Wilson Pickett Music and Arts Festival in Prattville and Market Day at Old Alabama Town.

