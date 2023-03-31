Wilcox Co. Residents Speak Out About Train Troubles

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Some Wilcox County residents are speaking out — about a problem with trains — blocking roads and disturbing the peace — in their community.

“It’ll come there and sometimes it’ll sit two weeks,” said Johnnie Crear.

“I done called and called about it. And I can’t get nothing done about it,” said Denise Thrasher.

The trains can stretch for over a mile — and block access to any road or property entrances — that fall within it’s length.

“Yep. It’s just a pain. you wake up in the morning time in a hurry to go somewhere — look out there the train got the track blocked,” said Crear.

And Denise Thrasher — says the train isn’t always — left there just sitting quietly — either.

“And they’ll be gone for days. I’m talking about days. They’ll sit right here with their engine just roaring, roaring, roaring. Cars beating and clanging and banging against each other. And then you’ll hear it go — (train sounds),” said Thrasher.

Residents say the situation is a nuisance. And it’s inconvenient. But most of all — it’s a health risk.

“We have elderly people living out here. And if they need to pass through that county road to get to the Camden hospital real quick, we have to go all the way around to get them to the hospital before they can get any help,” Thrasher said.

Residents say they hope by speaking out about the problem — something will be done to — fix the problem.

“All they got to do seem like to me — is un-cuff them,” said Crear.

Norfolk Southern is the company that operates the trains.

County Commissioner Charles Lawson says county officials — have reached out to the company — in an effort to fix the problem.