ADVA partners with Emory Healthcare to bring new resources to Alabama veterans

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs has partnered with Emory Healthcare in Atlanta to provide new, revolutionary resources to post-9/11 veterans in the state.

The partnership helps bridge the gap between the state agency and the program offered by Emory Healthcare.

According to ADVA, Emory Healthcare treats conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, military sexual trauma, anxiety and depression related to military service.

The treatment is free and confidential for eligible post-9/11 veterans and service members living anywhere in the United States regardless of discharge status, deployment history or length of service.

For more information about the program, call 1-888-514-5345 or click here.