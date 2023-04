CALM WEATHER WITH TEMPORARY COOLING

by Kevan Ramer

After a line of powerful thunderstorms rumbled through central Alabama early Saturday morning, sunshine and breezy weather have returned to the River Region. Saturday night will be mostly clear and cooler, with low temperatures in the mid 40s. On Sunday, sunshine and mild temperatures will prevail, with highs in the mid 70s. Showers and some thunderstorms will be returning to our area on Monday, with high temperatures continuing in the mid 70s.