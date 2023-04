PHOTOS: Storm Damage in Pike Road

by Alabama News Network Staff

Storm Damage in Pike Road – April 1, 2023 – WAKA 8

Storms that moved through our area early Saturday morning have left behind damage in Pike Road.

In the Stone Park neighborhood just off Interstate 85 at Exit 16, trampolines were blown around. There was also some minor roof and shingle damage, but no major property damage.

The storm that is blamed for the damage hit around 6AM. Earlier Saturday morning, part of our area was under a tornado watch, but Pike Road was not part of that watch, which expired at 8AM.