Strong To Severe Storms Possible Saturday

by Shane Butler

A tornado watch is in effect until 8am for our north and western counties. We believe a tornado or two can’t be ruled out but damaging straight line winds may be the greater threat with this storm event. The storms move eastward across our state through the morning hours and exit into Georgia during the early afternoon hours. The frontal system responsible for the rain and storms will push through the state late afternoon. High pressure slides over us and our weather is looking calmer Saturday night through Sunday. We get a brief chance to dry out Sunday. This could be the better day of the weekend weatherwise. Sky conditions will be partly sunny and temps nice and mild with mid 70s for highs. Another frontal boundary will work into the area on Monday. This front will help trigger more rain and storms. We’re in between weather systems on Tuesday. It’s a mostly cloudy day with temps warming into the mid 80s once again. Our weather pattern becomes active again as we head into midweek. Another frontal system moves towards the state Wednesday and stalls to our south late week. Disturbances riding along this boundary will send periods of rain and storms our way through the latter half of the work week and into the following weekend.