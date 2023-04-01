Tuberculosis Testing Starts Tuesday at Tuskegee University

by Alabama News Network Staff

State health officials will start conducting tuberculosis tests at Tuskegee University on Tuesday after a student was confirmed to have TB.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said it told university officials earlier this week of its plans to investigate a case of pulmonary tuberculosis identified in a student. ADPH says it and Tuskegee University are working closely to ensure that students and employees will be screened quickly.

Dr. Burnestine Taylor, Medical Officer, Disease Control and Prevention, stated, “We are working very closely with the university to develop and implement a screening plan. As with any identified case of TB in Alabama, ADPH will implement precautionary testing, investigation and control measures.”

On Wednesday, ADPH and university officials began identifying students enrolled in classes as well as faculty and staff, who might have been in close contact with the student. According to ADPH, “close contact” is defined generally as spending an extended amount of time with the subject in a physically close environment.

Those who were in contact with the student have been notified and testing begins Tuesday, April 4. The Health Department recommends that only those who were in close contact with the student need to be tested.

TB is a treatable and preventable disease. People who were in close contact with the student will be rapidly assessed and have appropriate preventive measures taken, according to ADPH officials.