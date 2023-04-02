Man Killed, Girl Injured in Montgomery Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a girl injured.

Police say at about 2:40 this morning, they were called to a hospital. They found the man with a life-threatening gunshot wound and the girl, whose age hasn’t been released, with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The man was later declared dead.

Police say the shooting happened in the 6100 block of Atlanta Highway, which is near the intersection with Bell Road.

Police say there have been no arrests and they have no other information to release.