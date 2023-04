RISK OF SEVERE STORMS MONDAY

by Kevan Ramer

A strong warm front will move northward across Alabama on Monday, likely triggering rain and some strong thunderstorms. Some of the storms could become severe. The main threat from these storms would be dangerous cloud to ground lightning, 60 mph winds, and 1/4″ hail.

Pleasant weather will return to the River Region on Tuesday, with partly sunny skies and warmer temperatures in the upper 80s.