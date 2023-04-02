RISK OF SEVERE STORMS ON THE WAY

by Kevan Ramer

After a mostly pleasant weekend across central Alabama, more Spring thunderstorms will be rumbling across the River Region tomorrow. Clouds are on the increase, and thunderstorms will break out starting around 8 am Monday morning as a warm front swings northward across Alabama. There is a marginal risk (1 out of 5) that some of these storms may become severe, especially from about 8 am to noon. The main weather hazards will be 60 mph winds, cloud to ground lightning strikes, and 1/4″ hail. Heavy rainfall amounts could reach 1″ to 2″.

Pleasant weather will return to our area on Tuesday, with partly sunny and warm conditions and highs in the upper 80s.