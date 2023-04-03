Demopolis Police Find Human Remains

by Alabama News Network Staff

Demopolis police say they’ve discovered human remains as they search for a missing person.

Police Chief Rex Flowers told WAKA 8 the remains have now been sent to Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to be identified.

Searchers found the remains in the Powe Road area of the city.

Flowers says various local, state and federal law enforcement agencies have assisted with the search and investigation.

He says anyone with any information about the case should call Demopolis Police at (334) 289-3073.