Gov. Kay Ivey Unveils Her Economic “Game Plan”

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has unveiled what she calls her economic “Game Plan” at Riverwalk Stadium.

She wants the Legislature to approve a package of four bills. that she says will bring in more industry and new jobs.

The four bills that are to be introduced in this legislative session include:

The Enhancing Alabama’s Economic Progress Act: It would renew the Alabama Jobs Act and the Growing Alabama program and would extend their expiration dates to 2028 while adding enhancements. The Jobs Act is the state’s primary incentives platform while Growing Alabama primarily speeds development of shovel-ready sites, according to the governor’s office.

The Site Evaluation and Economic Development Strategy Act (SEEDS): It would allow the State Industrial Development Authority to accelerate the development of industry-ready sites at a time when available sites are scarce and other states are expanding their site programs.

The Innovation and Small Business Act: It would increase growth in Alabama’s innovation economy and support underrepresented businesses and enterprises in rural areas, transforming the state into a hub for technology and innovation.

The Enhancing Transparency Act: It would amend the Jobs Act to require the Alabama Department of Commerce to publish certain incentivized project information on its web site. Transparency around important information related to companies receiving incentives will serve a valid public service and increase confidence in the process.

“We cannot predict what the economy of tomorrow will be like, nor can we say where it would be in five years,” Gov. Kay Ivey said at her announcement. “So we must create stability by moving this forward. I am urging our legislators to pass the game plan legislation, and by the looks of it, they are all on board. I’m looking forward to signing this package into law so that Alabama can keep winning,” she said.

The Legislature returns tomorrow to continue the regular session after being off last week.