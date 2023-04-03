Montgomery Area Food Bank to Celebrate Expansion

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Area Food Bank is celebrating a major expansion.

The food bank will hold a ribbon cutting on Thursday for its new 8,000 square foot freezer. It can hold 550 pallets of food, up to 25 feet high.

That equals one million additional meals it can provide to its service area, which covers not just Montgomery, but 35 counties.

Montgomery Area Food Bank CEO Michael Coleman says this freezer space brings more chances to bring protein-based food to people who need it the most.

“We want to be mindful that children have specific needs. They need fresh produce, they need more lean meat. We have seniors who need less salt and all of the things that go with it. So we’re trying to be very specific about how we serve our community,” he said.

Coleman says there are 231,000 people in the food bank’s service area who experience food insecurity. He says the new freezer, which is already being used, is about three-fourths full of food products.