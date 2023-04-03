Montgomery County Mugshots 3/16/23-3/31/23

All are innocent until proven guilty

by Alabama News Network Staff

AVERY, NIGEL – Unlawful Possession of Control Substance

BAILEY JR, DERRELL – Possession of Controlled Substance

BARKER, EDWIN – Theft of Property 1st

BENTON, DESTINEY – Robbery 1st

BOOKER, TEVIN – Robbery 1st



BRINSON, DEMARCUS – Robbery 3rd

CAMPBELL, KEVIN – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs

CLANTON, JAQUAN – Burglary 3rd

CRAIG, JAKARI – Robbery 1st

DANIELS, DARREN – Domestic Violence



FORE, WILLIAM – Public Lewdness

FOSTER, TYTIERRA – Attempted Murder

GOULD, ROBERT – On Loan From DOC

HOLLIDAY, WILLIE – Domestic Violence 3rd

HOLMES, AUDLEY – Discharge Firearm into an Occupied Building or Vehicle



HOWARD, LADDAVIOUS – Murder

IVEY, RANDALL – Burglary II

JACKSON, DEVIN – Possession of Marijuana 1st

JACKSON, LAWRENCE – Possession of Marijuana 2nd

JAMES, FERNANDO – Trafficking In Illegal Drugs



JOHNSON, DILLAN – Domestic Violence

JORDAN, CHRISTOPHER – Probation Violation

LARSON, VICKEY – Theft of Property 3rd

LAWRENCE, DEMETRIUS – Domestice Violence 3rd

LITTLE, JERDEREK – Attempted Murder



MARSHALL, TYJUAN – Domestic Violence

MCBRIDE, DACORIEUS – Discharge Firearm into an Occupied Building or Vehicle

MCCALL, DENZEL – Robbery 1st

MCCORMACK, MEGAN – Unlawful Possessions or Receipt of Controlled Substance

MERRITT, CEDRICK – Robbery 1st



NESBITT, LARRY – Assault 2nd

NOTARESCHI, ADAM – Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle

PALMER, TIMOTHY – Assault 2nd

RANDLE, KEITH – Domestic Violence 3rd

RIEVES, KENDRICK – Domestic Violence 2nd



ROBINSON JR, REGINALD – Receiving Stolen Property 1st

ROBINSON, DASHAUN – Assault 2nd

SCOTT, SYLVIA – Robbery 3rd

SMITH, LAQUINTON – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs

TAYLOR, JOSHUA – Attempted Murder



TURNER, FRANK – Auto Burglary

WASHINGTON, CARLOS – Theft of Property 1st

WEBSTER JR, RONNIE – Trafficking in Illegal Drugs

WHITE, RYAN – Trafficking Synthetic Controlled Substance

WILLIAMS, SYLVESTER – Robbery 1st



WILLIAMS, TIMOTHY – Domestic Violence 1st

YELDER, KEYION – Robbery 1st

ZUIDHOEK, KACE – On Loan From DOC

