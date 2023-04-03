Prattville Police Have Warning for Students Playing Water Gun Game

by Alabama News Network Staff

Prattville police urge students not to take part in a dangerous new prank being promoted on social media.

Police Chief Mark Thompson says it’s a game being played in the community involving Prattville High School students. It involves students targeting a school senior and shooting them with a water gun that looks like a real gun.

Thompson says participants pay money to play, in the hopes of winning the pot.

The student may be shot with the water gun anywhere in the community, not just on school grounds. Police say this could lead to someone getting seriously hurt or worse.

“That was our main concern,” Thompson said, “was making the kids aware. To think about what you’re doing, and get the parents involved in what your kids are doing and make sure that they are doing things in a safe way.”

“They might think it’s funny, but once that trigger is pulled on a gun, somebody’s gonna die. It could’ve been over a water gun or it could’ve been over, we see it every day, over an argument. So we just need to be more involved with what our kids are doing,” he said.

Thompson says his department’s criminal intelligence unit that monitors social media found out about the game. The game is not sponsored or sanctioned by Prattville High School.