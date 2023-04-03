Severe Storms Possible Through Monday Afternoon

by Ben Lang

A cluster of strong to severe storms swept east across south Alabama Monday morning. The strongest storms moved southeast of our area by the late morning. However, clouds and additional showers and storms persisted elsewhere in our area through midday. Additional storms may develop during the afternoon and early evening as instability increases. There could be an ample amount of instability to support at least a few severe storms.

Those storms could be capable of straight-line winds up to 60 mph and hail up to quarter (1″) size. The storm prediction center maintains a marginal (level 1/5) severe risk across our area for the rest of Monday. Storms fizzle away after midnight, then low clouds and/or fog increase through sunrise Tuesday. Low clouds/fog mix out by Tuesday afternoon, with some sunshine for the rest of the day. Temperatures soar into the mid to perhaps upper 80s.

Wednesday looks similar to Tuesday, with morning low clouds/fog, then some afternoon sunshine. Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 80s again. Clouds increase Thursday, with scattered rain and storms possible during the day. Showers and storms remain scattered about throughout Friday as a front stalls near the gulf coast.