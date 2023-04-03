The Heat Cranks Up For A Few Days!

by Shane Butler

A warm front is draped across our part of the state this evening. South and west of the boundary will be the area for additional showers and storms. Some storms will be capable of damaging winds and hail. The tornado threat is rather low but not zero. We expect the rain activity to depart late evening and the rest of the night is looking mostly cloudy and mild.

We enter into a quiet weather pattern Tuesday and it sticks around through midweek. Partly sunny skies along with southerly breezes will warm temps into the mid and upper 80s for highs. A stray shower can’t be ruled out but we’re thinking most spots continue dry.

Beginning Thursday and continuing into the weekend, we have rain and storms across parts of the area. A frontal boundary enters the state and advances southward late Wednesday into Thursday. Showers and a few storms will develop ahead and along the boundary. Right now, we won’t mention a severe storm threat but this could change as the week progresses. The frontal system will make its way into south Alabama ahd stall along the gulf coast. This setup will help keep clouds and rain in our area Friday and Saturday. Temps drop off and afternoon temps only manage the lower to mid 70s. At this point, it’s looking like the chance for showers will stick around for Easter Sunday. We will go with a partly sunny sky and isolated showers for the day. Temps should continue to hover in the 70s for highs.