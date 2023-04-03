Yet Another Severe Threat Today!

by Riley Blackwell

A Level 2/5 Slight Risk for severe storms is in place for much of the area today, especially folks down south. We’ll have a band of heavy rain and storms move through this morning, and that will bring damaging winds and potentially heavy rain. Honestly, I am not going to rule out an isolated tornado or two in the morning/midday hours. In the afternoon, the severe threat is highly conditional, as the morning round could kill any severe chance this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. For tonight, rain will clear out but clouds will be on the increase with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday will be a much calmer day but very warm, with highs in the mid to upper 80s and mostly sunny skies!

Wednesday is also looking calm, however things will begin to change on Thursday as rain and storms will be back in the forecast, and the chance of rain and storms will persist into the weekend.