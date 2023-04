by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers are investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian Sunday.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Macon County 10, approximately four miles north of Hurtsboro.

30-year-old Xavier Chappell, of Tallassee, was fatally injured when he was struck by an unknown vehicle while walking in the roadway.

If you have any information concerning this crash, please contact ALEA at 334-676-7250.