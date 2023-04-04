Calm but Very Warm for Today & Tomorrow

by Riley Blackwell

Tuesday is starting off with some clouds and fog overhead so take precautions out on the roads! Clouds will be clearing throughout the day giving us mostly sunny skies this afternoon. It is going to be VERY warm though, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Also I’m not ruling out a VERY slim rain chance this afternoon. Clouds will be back on the move tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday will start off very similar to today with some clouds and fog overhead, but expect to be a little warmer than today. Most of us will be in the upper 80s and even potentially low 90s farther south.

Rain chances will be increasing Thursday as an approaching front will stall somewhat and give a very spotty coverage of rain and storms. That same front will stall to our south and will keep rain chances in the forecast for the rest of the week and into the Easter weekend.