Montgomery Man Charged with Murder, Drug Trafficking

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Montgomery man has been charged with murder and drug trafficking in a killing that happened last month.

Police have charged 23-year-old Deandre Byers with the death of 20-year-old Antarrio Hubbard of Montgomery.

Police say on Thursday night, they were called to a hospital where Hubbard had been taken by personal vehicle. He was later pronounced dead. Police say the shooting happened in the 400 block of Buford Street, which is just off Mt. Meigs Road.

Byers was taken into custody yesterday and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond.