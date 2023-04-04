More Summer-Like Warmth Ahead

by Shane Butler

Summer-like warmth has returned and it sticks around for a few days. We could see some spots hit the 90 degree mark on Wednesday. High pressure to our east is helping to block any frontal passage and its creating a warm southerly wind flow over the area. This setup will continue through at least Thursday of this week. Most locations remain dry during this period as well. A frontal boundary will push through the state later Thursday. Some showers will break out along and just ahead of the boundary. The front stalls over the northern gulf coast Friday into Saturday. Disturbances will ride along the boundary and that leads to periods of rain for us. Showers will work through the state Friday and Saturday. Rainfall potential will range between 1 to 2 inches. The two day period could be rather wet but we’re hopeful our rain chances will be trending downward Easter Sunday. Scattered showers are possible but we don’t feel it will be a complete washout. Temps will manage lower 70s Sunday afternoon. We’re expecting ample sunshine going into early next week. Temps will respond and we’re back in the upper 70s to lower 80s by midweek.