Non-Profit to Help Bring Affordable Housing to Selma

by George McDonald

Selma City leaders are partnering with a New York city non-profit to try and bring more affordable housing to the city.

The community is still recovering from the devastating January 12th tornado that destroyed a third of the city.

“Even before the tornado there was a housing shortage in our community. So, the tornado January 12th, created a housing crisis,” said Council President Billy Young.

“This is no longer just a shortage. This is a crisis.”

Harlem Congregations for Community Improvement — is a New York-based non-profit organization — looking help to the Selma community rebuild.

“It’s all about us seeing people in need and helping people in need. Cause that’s what ministry is, meeting someone’s need,” said Rev. Dr. Keith Roberson.

The January 12th tornado destroyed hundreds of homes and displaced thousands of people.

HCCI officials toured some of the impacted areas along with city officials Tuesday.

“People are still displaced. People still don’t have homes. So, this organization is coming to Selma to partner with us and see what we can do about creating affordable housing here in Selma,” said Young.

“We’re going to need partnership from the local government, the federal government and most importantly the people who live in Selma, ” said HCCI CEO Dr. Malcolm Punter.

HCCI officials say the organization has helped communities in Atlanta — Columbia, SC — and Seattle — create additional housing.