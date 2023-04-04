Opening Day Set for Montgomery Whitewater

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Whitewater has announced an opening day for the 120-acre outdoor recreation complex near downtown.

In an announcement on Facebook, Montgomery Whitewater will open on Saturday, July 8. The opening will feature live music as part of the celebration.

Montgomery Whitewater will offer paddling, canoeing, zip lines, ropes courses and several other attractions.

It is located just off Maxwell Boulevard between Interstate 65 and Maxwell Air Force Base.

Recently, photos and video were released on the progress of construction

