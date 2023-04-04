Sunshine, Drier, Very Warm Tuesday And Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Lows clouds and even fog were widespread Tuesday morning across central and south Alabama. However, they mixed out by midday, with a mostly to partly sunny sky over most locations by then. Temperatures were already in the low and mid 80s in many locations by noon. Tuesday afternoon feels more like late May than early April. High temperatures range from the mid to upper 80s. Isolated showers appear possible, but most locations remain rain-free.

Wednesday’s weather looks very similar to Tuesday- morning low clouds/fog, then afternoon sunshine and very warm and mainly dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Clouds increase Thursday with a slightly better chance for mainly scattered showers and perhaps a couple storms. A front pushes south of our area Thursday night, but rain and perhaps storm chances rise Friday into Saturday. Rain could be widespread Saturday morning.

Our area may trend drier by Saturday night, but showers remain possible Easter. Otherwise, the sky likely remains mostly cloudy. However, Easter does not look like a washout. Temperatures trend cooler this weekend, with highs in the 60s to low 70s and lows in the 50s Saturday and Sunday. Our area trends drier early next week, and it now looks like Tuesday could be quite sunny.