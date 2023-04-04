Teenager Charged with Murder in Mulberry Street Homicide

by Alabama News Network Staff

A 17-year-old from Montgomery has been charged with murder in a woman’s shooting death on Mulberry Street in Montgomery.

Police say Jakyeri McCovery is charged with shooting and killing 22-year-old Amaree’ Jackson of Montgomery.

Officers were called to the scene near Interstate 85 yesterday at about 2PM where they found Jackson with a fatal gunshot wound.

McCovery is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond.

No other details have been released.