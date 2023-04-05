A Rainy Weather Pattern Ahead

by Shane Butler

High pressure maintains a strong hold on our weather for now. This is keeping a frontal boundary held up to our west. The rain and storm threat will stay closer to the front and just outside of our area. This should allow us one more day of fairly quiet weather conditions Thursday. The ridge of high pressure will begin to weaken and allow the front to enter the region late Thursday afternoon. As a result, our rain and storm chances will increase beginning Friday. Scattered showers and storms are on tap for Friday. The frontal boundary will push through the area but stall just south of us. Disturbances riding along the boundary will send periods of rain our way. Saturday is looking rather wet with rain and storms. Rainfall potential will range between 1 to 2 inches during the Friday to Saturday window. This looks to be mainly a rain event along with a few storms and those are expected to stay below severe storm criteria. We’re going to need to keep showers in the forecast for Easter Sunday but we’re hopeful this will be more scattered shower activity. Temps will be down a bit due to clouds and rain. We expect temps to only manage mid to upper 60s for highs over the weekend.