Montgomery Police Investigate Robbery that Led to Chase

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a robbery that led to a chase involving a stolen car.

Police say they were called to a store in the 800 block of Ann Street on Sunday at about 12:45PM. They say a female told them that someone had stolen her property, including her car keys, from her buggy.

A short time later, police spotted the stolen car, which they tried to stop in the Brewton Street area. The driver refused to stop and police say a chase began.

It ended around Locust Street when police say the suspects got out of the car and ran away. They still have not been caught.

The car was returned to the owner, who suffered minor injuries in a confrontation with the suspected robbers.

If you can help police with their investigation, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.