Montgomery Public Schools Announces Plans for New High School

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Public Schools has announced plans for a new high school to replace the current Robert E. Lee High School.

Chad Anderson, the executive director of operations, has confirmed to WAKA 8 that the new high school will be built on North Eastern Boulevard next to Popeye’s and across from Lewis Lawn Equipment. That is between the Atlanta Highway and Federal Drive intersections.

The property is about 130 acres. Anderson says the new school is currently being designed. Bidding is expected in the fall, with construction starting next spring.

The new high school will be named Dr. Julian Percy High School. Julian was a Montgomery-born Black chemist and a pioneer in medicine.

As we have reported, MPS is in the process of renaming schools that had honored those with Confederate ties.

A new Capitol Heights Middle School will be built on the property where Lee High School sits.