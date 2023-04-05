Summer-Like Warmth Today!

by Riley Blackwell

Wednesday is starting off with some clouds overhead but it is a calm morning. But expect a big time warm up! Highs today will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s across the area. The chance for rain remains very low. Clouds will be on the increase tonight with lows in the upper 60s.

A cold front will be approaching tomorrow morning and that increases our rain chances throughout the day. Shower coverage will be very spotty and not everybody should be expecting rain. Highs will be in the low 80s.

That same front will stall to our south over the coming days, and that will keep rain chances in the forecast through the rest of the week and into the Easter weekend. Temperatures will trend downwards over the weekend too with highs likely only in the low 70s and upper 60s.