Troy Man Killed in Montgomery County Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Troy man has been killed in a wreck between a car and a tractor-trailer truck in Montgomery County.

Alabama State Troopers say 52-year-old Kevin Walker was killed when the car he was driving was hit by a tractor-trailer truck driven by 27-year-old Oleh Kulyk of Johns Island, SC. Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in Walker’s car, 47-year-old Adrian Knighten of Lapine, was taken to a Montgomery hospital for treatment.

The wreck happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 82 and U.S. Highway 231 about eight miles south of Montgomery at about 5:40PM Tuesday.