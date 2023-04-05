Warm With Sunshine Wednesday; More Clouds Thursday

by Ben Lang

The sky was filled with less low clouds or fog than it was Monday and Tuesday morning. Most locations were mostly sunny by midday Wednesday. Temperatures were already in the upper 70s and low 80s prior to midday. High temperatures range from the mid to upper 80s, with a couple low 90° readings possible. Clouds increase Wednesday night, with lows in the mid 60s.

Thursday looks mostly cloudy with scattered showers, but still warm with highs in the low 80s. The rain chance looks a bit higher Friday, but more than half of our area may not see rain during the day. Rain coverage increase Friday night thought Saturday. In fact, widespread soaking rain appears possible for our area during that time. However, with a front to our south, severe storms look highly unlikely during that time.

Rain coverage tapers off Saturday night through Easter Sunday morning. However, scattered rain lingers, especially early Sunday. Otherwise, the sky remains mostly cloudy. Temperatures also look cooler this weekend, with highs in the 60s to low 70s and lows in the 50s. Rain coverage may decrease next week, with temperatures gradually warming through Wednesday.