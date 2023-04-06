Another Warm Day with Increasing Rain Chances

by Riley Blackwell

Thursday is starting off very similar to the past several days with warm temperatures and clouds overhead. Highs will still remain in the mid 80s today but rain chances will begin to increase. I think our highest rain chance today will reside east of I-65. Rain could be heavy at times and we could hear a couple rumbles of thunder, but there is no severe weather expected. Clouds will once again hang around tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday will start off basically the same as today with warm temperatures and clouds overhead. An approaching front will keep rain chances in the forecast but not everybody should expect rain tomorrow. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Rain will be likely across most of the area Saturday but that’s all it will be fortunately! Rain chances diminish for Easter and temperatures over the weekend will likely struggle to get out of the upper 60s. A mainly calm week is in store for us next week with fairly mild temperatures and low rain chances!