Dallas Co. DA Working to Ease Court Case Back Log

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Thursday was one of the busiest days in months at Dallas County Courthouse.

It was all because of an effort by District Attorney Robert Turner, Jr. — to address the back-log of cases in the court system.

The suspects in nine capital murder cases — as well as four murder cases — were in court.

“The purpose of today was to try to address the backlog of cases that we have in the circuit. Many of them unfortunately are serious cases,” said Turner.

The wheels of justice — are often said — to turn slow. Turner says he wants to speed up the process.

“Some of the cases that were on the docket today were old. As a matter of fact, there was one case on the docket today that is a 2009 case.”

Turner says the day’s effort was about making sure the court — and the defense — have the information needed — for the cases to move forward and be tried or settled.

“We made sure that the defendants were here,” said Turner.

“Because everybody deserves their day in court. So, that all the facts can be put on the table. And we can promote a more efficient justice system.”