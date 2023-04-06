Montgomery Man Charged in Woman’s Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

Police have charged a Montgomery man with killing a woman last month.

Montgomery police say they have charged 44-year-old Travis Pressley with murder.

He is accused of killing 33-year-old Ana Gilmore of Montgomery on March 21.

She was shot at about 5:11AM in the 2400 block of Eastern Boulevard. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pressley was taken into custody today by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under no bond.