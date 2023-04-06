Montgomery Police Charge Teenager in Buford Street Murder

by Alabama News Network Staff

A teenager is the second suspect charged with killing a man on Buford Street.

Police say they have charged a 16-year-old from Montgomery with murder. He was arrested today and put in the Montgomery County Detention Facility with no bond.

He is charged with the shooting death of 20-year-old Antarrio Hubbard of Montgomery. Police say Hubbard was shot last week in the 400 block of Buford Street, which is just off Mt. Meigs Road.

Earlier this week, police charged 23-year-old Deandre Byers with Hubbard’s death. He is also being held without bond.