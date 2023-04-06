Montgomery Zoo Announces Death of Beloved Giraffe, Jenna

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Zoo is grieving the loss of beloved reticulated giraffe, Jenna.

The zoo says she was euthanized following an acute worsening of chronic health problems. It says the decision was made following discussion with the veterinary, animal husbandry and senior management departments.

Jenna was born on May 17, 2005, at the zoo. At the age of 5, she experienced a traumatic injury to her left rear leg that resulted in significant physical change to her feet and overall posture. This physical change led to associated mobility challenges as Jenna aged.

The zoo says it is a testament to the love and devotion of all the people who worked with Jenna over the past 18 years that she lived such a full and happy life despite her disability.

“Jenna was a beloved giraffe to our staff and the community,” Zoo Director Marcia Woodard said. “While making compassionate decisions comes with the job, this one was difficult. After realizing her mobility had deteriorated, we had to make the difficult decision to humanely euthanize Jenna so she would not have to endure prolonged suffering. We know our community will be grieving with us during this time.”

The Montgomery Zoo appreciates public support during this difficult time and welcomes all guests to visit Jenna’s sister, Ashley, at the giraffe post.