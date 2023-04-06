Periods Of Rain And Storms

by Shane Butler

We have now entered into an active weather pattern that will stick around for a few days. A frontal boundary has moved into northwest Alabama and will advance southward. As a result, our rain and storm chances will increase beginning Friday. Scattered showers and storms are on tap for Friday. The frontal boundary will push through the area but stall just south of us. Disturbances riding along the boundary will send periods of rain our way. Saturday is looking rather wet with rain and storms. Rainfall potential will range between 1 to 2 inches during the Friday into Saturday window. This looks to be mainly a rain event along with a few storms but some storms could become strong at times. We’re going to need to keep a chance for showers in the forecast for Easter Sunday but we’re thinking most spots remain rain free. Temps will be down a bit due to clouds and rain. We expect temps to only manage upper 50s to lower 60s for highs Saturday and mid to upper 60s Sunday.