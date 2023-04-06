Rain Chances Rise Thursday Into Easter Weekend

by Ben Lang

Thursday morning was fairly sunny across much of central and south Alabama. However, clouds may increase somewhat Thursday afternoon. Isolated to widely scattered showers and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder appear possible. Due to the morning sunshine, temperatures were already in the upper 70s to low 80s for most by midday. Afternoon high temperatures range from the mid 80s to near 90°.

Showers and storms become scattered about Friday. However, more than half of us may still miss out on rain. Afternoon temperatures remain warm, but not quite as warm, with highs in the upper 70s. Rain appears more likely Saturday. In fact, it could be a steady soaking rain for many of us for most of the day. Plus, it could be a cool rain with temperatures merely in the 50s to low 60s throughout the day.

Rain gradually tapers off Saturday night, with just lingering nuisance showers leftover Easter morning. Temperatures may warm to near 70° Sunday afternoon if some sunshine returns to the sky. The rain chance remains low early next week, but spotty showers appear possible in south Alabama Monday and Tuesday. While Wednesday through Friday looked mainly drier earlier in the week, it now appears rain chances might be higher those days.