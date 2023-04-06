The Montgomery Area Food Bank Expands their Facility with an 8,000-Square-Foot Freezer

by Carrington Cole

The Montgomery Area Food Bank is expanding its facility by adding an 8,000-square-foot freezer. The new large freezer allows the food bank to store and distribute up to 1 million more protein-based meals to the 35 Alabama counties its serves.

Even with the additional space, MAFB is still in desperate need of food donations and volunteers to help them.

You can learn more about volunteering at the Montgomery Area Food Bank by heading to their website or drop off donations directly at their facility which is located at 521 Trade Center Street.