Two Men Killed in Autauga County Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

Two men have been killed in a wreck between a pickup truck and an SUV in Autauga County.

Alabama State Troopers say both of the men were from Deatsville.

State troopers say 69-year-old Bobby Barfield was driving a pickup that hit an SUV head on. He and his passenger, 58-year-old Marshall Dannelley, were killed. Investigators say neither of them had on a seat belt.

They say 83-year-old Beverly Wilbanks of Millbrook was driving the SUV.

The wreck happened at about 2:30PM on Wednesday, April 5, on Autauga County 40, about three miles west of Deatsville.