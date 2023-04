What’s Happening: April 7-9

by Alabama News Network Staff

Celebrate Easter weekend with eggs, crawfish, a run and much more!

It’s a great weekend to visit the Montgomery Zoo. But you can also take part in the annual Crawfish Boil to help with the battle against autism, or you can take a trip on a pedal boat, lace up your shoes for the Bunny Hop or decorate Easter Eggs.

WAKA 8’s Savanna Sabb has details in the video above. Happy Easter!