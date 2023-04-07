Drive Out Homelessness Golf Tournament raises nearly $13,000 for Friendship Mission

by Alabama News Network Staff

WAKA’s “Drive Out Homelessness” golf tournament has raised $12,902 for Friendship Mission, which provides emergency food and shelter to those in need.

The golf tournament at Lagoon Park was sold out, with more than 90 golfers competing and enjoying a free lunch. There was also an on-site auction.

Friendship Mission got its start in 1996 and helps 300 or more people every year. The goal is to help the homeless get back on their feet.

“This golf tournament helps support our everyday costs,” Tara Davis of Friendship Mission said. “Food and maintenance and supplies to run the shelter. Money to put toward helping people get their identification and other important resources where there’s a fee and they don’t have it.”

WAKA would like to thank everyone who took part in the golf tournament and for working to make life better for those in our community.