EXCLUSIVE: Auburn Buc-ee’s Holds Soft Opening for First Responders

by Carrington Cole

The new Buc-ee’s in Auburn had a soft opening Friday morning for local first responders and we here at WAKA were also invited to come out for an exclusive preview of the store.

The Texas-based gas station goliath is located off I-85 at exit 50 in Auburn and is the fourth location in the state.

Buc-ee’s is not like any gas station you’ve been to before. The more than 50,000 square facility has 120 fueling stations and over 300 people working there. The huge facility has fresh food made on site, a wide variety of clothing, and large clean bathrooms.

Buc-ee’s Director of Operations Southeast, Josh Smith, stated that the gas station is overwhelming for first time Bu-cee’s customers.

“When you walk into a Buc-ee’s, it’s a sensory overload,” stated Smith. “You smell the savory brisket and the sweet nuts and then you’re just overwhelmed by whatever’s in the store. There’s so much going on that it really is overwhelming to take in for a first time shopper, it takes you some time to get through the store. It’s pretty impressive.”

Buc-ee’s official grand opening will be Monday April 10 at 6 a.m.