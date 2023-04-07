Firefighters battle massive fire in Pike County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Fire investigators are trying to determine what caused a massive structure fire in Pike County Friday.

The fire happened at the old Pioneer Village on US 231, just south of Troy.

Lt. Bryan Weed with the Troy Police Department said to his knowledge, no one was injured.

Troy police are on the scene assisting with traffic control and ask for motorists to drive safely in the area.

Lt. Weed said the State Fire Marshal’s office will be investigating it.

WAKA 8 is working to get more information and we will pass it along as soon as it becomes available.