Montgomery man killed in crash on I-85 Thursday

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Montgomery man.

The accident happened around 6 p.m. Thursday on I-85 Southbound at Mulberry Street.

Officers and fire medics arrived to find a two-vehicle crash involving an unoccupied stalled vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle, 61-year-old Martin Mueller, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The cause of the accident is still investigation.