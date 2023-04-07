MPD: Man killed in fatal shooting on Canna Drive
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.
Officers and fire medics responded around 4 p.m. Friday to the 200 block of Canna Drive. Canna Drive is near West South Blvd.
Once they arrived, they found an adult male victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Police ask anyone with information related to this homicide investigation to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.
